Tier 3 restriction must get harsher as the UK struggle to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Patrick Vallance, the Chief Scientific Adviser to the Government, has admitted that the current top tier restrictions do not go far enough to control the COVID-19 spread in the UK.

He said that the current restrictions “almost certainly aren’t enough” to control the virus and lower the R-rate to below 1.

The highest Tier in the Governments new three-tier system instructs bars to close and restricts families and households from mixing outside of their own environment. However, the decision whether to close businesses such as gyms, leisure centres and other businesses is currently left in the hands of the local authorities

However, these measures have been identified as too lenient to fully control the spread of coronavirus and tougher measure are said to be needed.

Sir Patrick has identified that the current Tier 3 restriction will not have the desired effect on their own. At a Downing Street Press Briefing he said, “As the chief medical officer said, Tier 3 baseline conditions on their own, almost certainly, aren’t enough to get the R below 1.”

“But if you go up to higher levels in Tier 3 and start adding in other areas then you can get there, that should be enough to get the R below 1, provided they are fully implemented, and we all stick to them.”

Over the last week, the virus’ reproduction rate has climbed steadily to 1.5 across the country.

Sir Patrick continued, “From a purely epidemiological point of view it is important to go quite fast on this, it is important to make sure that you work hard enough to get the R below 1.”

“The sooner you do that the more you get this under control.”

