London City Turns Into a Ghost Town After Tier 2 Restrictions Kick In

London City centre’s normally bustling streets stand empty as the capital enters a new Tier 2 lockdown.

London city centre resembled a ghost tonight as the new restrictions came into law, some restaurants decided to close altogether as customers cancelled bookings in their droves.

Restaurants in Covent Garden which would normally be bustling with visitors lay empty tonight due to new restrictions brought in to stop the rise in coronavirus cases. London has been placed under Tier 2 level restrictions following a rapid rise of infections in many boroughs in the city.

Kate Nicholls, Chief Executive of UKHospitality, said the industry’s worst fears were confirmed as cancellations soared and revenues slumped dramatically. Ms Nicholls said that revenue across bars and restaurants in central London plunged by 85% as less people took to venues under new restrictions. She said: “Venues across the capital saw significantly reduced footfall meaning revenues slumped by 85% in central London.”

“That is clearly unsustainable and businesses in London are now planning to close their doors and shutter their sites, with forecasts of up to 200,000 job losses unless enhanced JSS is extended.2

The mayor, Mr Sadiq Khan, warned Londoners that they face a “difficult winter ahead”, telling the London Assembly that the decision was based on “expert public health and scientific advice” about what is necessary to save lives in the city. “In addition to the restrictions already in place, this would mean different households in London not being allowed to mix indoors.

Nobody wants to see more restrictions – but this is deemed to be necessary in order to protect Londoners’ lives by myself, London council leaders and by ministers,” he said.

