Marston’s: New restrictions put 2,150 jobs at risk

PUB GROUP Marston’s have said that new coronavirus restrictions announced by the government have put 2,150 jobs at risk.

The harsher restrictions enforced by the British government have been called “hugely disappointing” by Marston’s who state their is a lack of evidence linking pubs to the recent rise in Covid-19 numbers.

“Inevitably, and regrettably, recent restrictions will impact jobs,” the company said, adding: “we have reluctantly concluded that around 2,150 pub-based roles currently subject to furlough are going to be impacted.”

Marston’s owns 1,400 pubs and employs around 14,000 people around the UK.

The pub group owns the Pitcher & Piano bar brand and brews beers; including Pedigree, Courage, McEwan’s and Brakspear.

The government announced its latest “Tier 3” restrictions and along with mandatory table service, a 10pm curfew and limits on group sizes across the country, business has been hit hard.

Experts suggest that job cuts within the sector are catching up with aviation and retail as the worst affected since the beginning of the pandemic.

