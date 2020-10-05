“Rule of six” breached by three England players at surprise birthday party

The “rule of six” safety measure has been breached by three England players who attended a surprise birthday party for Tammy Abraham, with the FA now set to investigate. Will it cost the trio their places in the England squad?

-- Advertisement --



YOUNG Chelsea striker, Tammy Abraham, had a surprise birthday party thrown for him to celebrate his 23rd birthday, however, subsequent footage released shows more than six people in attendance, including Chelsea new-boy Ben Chilwell and Manchester United target, Jadon Sancho.

The “rule of six” guideline was introduced by the UK government to help limit the spread of the coronavirus and now the three England players will have to wait to see if any further action will be taken.

An FA investigation has been launched and a decision from England boss Gareth Southgate is expected to be announced as to whether the party has cost the three young players their place in the squad for England’s upcoming games.

The surprise house party was attended by fellow footballers Chilwell and Sancho, whose appearance will raise further discussions following his withdrawal from Borussia Dortmund’s team for their game against SC Freiburg on the same day.

The winger, who has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United, has been absent from Dortmund training recently due to a “respiratory illness” but recently tested negative for coronavirus.

In a statement, Abraham apologised for the party: “On Saturday evening I arrived home to find a small surprise gathering had been organised for me with family and close friends to celebrate my birthday.

“Although I was totally unaware this was planned, I would like to wholeheartedly apologise for the naivety shown by all for the organisation and attending of this gathering.

“I recognise that I have a responsibility both in my professional and personal life to honour and respect the guidelines and deeply regret that this took place. All I can do now is learn from it, apologise to everyone and ensure it never happens again.”

The prolific striker assures that temperature checks were given to guests on arrival.

With Premier League club’s now on an international break following the completion of yesterday’s games, the issue leaves Gareth Southgate with the dilemma as to whether to take any further action.

Abraham, Chilwell and Sancho were all included in the recently announced England squad for the games against Wales, Belgium and Denmark.

Recently, two England players, Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood, were sent home from Iceland due to them breaching coronavirus protocol whilst away on international duty.

However, it appears that the FA and Southgate view this situation differently, with reports stating that because the trio weren’t actually away on international duty with the squad then they shouldn’t be punished in the same way as Foden and Greenwood.

We will wait to see whether the surprise birthday party will cost the trio their chance to play for England.

We hope you enjoyed reading “”Rule of six” breached by three England players at surprise birthday party”, more interesting sports news can be found on the Euro Weekly News website by clicking here.