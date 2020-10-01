New England squad announced: Three players earn first senior call-ups

The new England squad has been announced and three players have earned their first senior call-ups. Do you think they will get any game time?

THE Three Lions squad for the friendly against Wales on October 8, and the Nations League games against Belgium on October 11 and Denmark on Oct 14 will include; Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Bukayo Saka and Harvey Barnes.

The trio have been handed their first senior England call-ups by Gareth Southgate whilst Mason Greenwood and Phil Foden have been dropped.

23-year-old Calvert-Lewin has made a very impressive start to the season and is already the Premier League’s joint-leading goalscorer with five in three games, after scoring 15 times last season.

The Everton player scored a hat-trick for the Toffees in Wednesday’s Carabao Cup win over West Ham providing Southgate with another reason to pick him.

Bukayo Saka, the 19-year-old Arsenal full-back, made some impressive appearances last season and despite only featuring three times this season, Saka will provide Southgate with some extra options.

Leicester City’s Harvey Barnes scored in the Foxes’ win over Burnley and has helped the team to an early Premier League lead.

The three players handed their first senior call-ups will be joined by Manchester United captain Harry Maguire who has been recalled, where as Greenwood and Foden have been dropped.

The pair were sent home from Iceland last month after meeting up with two women inside the public areas of the team hotel, actions that breached coronavirus protocols in the country.

Southgate has a more experienced England squad this time, with fit-again Ben Chilwell, Harry Winks and Marcus Rashford returning to the fold as well as Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson despite picking up an injury issue in the clubs recent win over Chelsea.

Here is the new squad:

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Manchester United), Nick Pope (Burnley), Jordan Pickford (Everton).

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolves), Eric Dier (Tottenham), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Michael Keane (Everton), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Arsenal), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Kyle Walker (Manchester City).

Midfielders: Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United), Declan Rice (West Ham), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton), Harry Winks (Tottenham).

Forwards: Tammy Abraham (Chelsea), Harvey Barnes (Leicester), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Danny Ings (Southampton), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City).

