Given the boot: Young England players kicked out of squad

Two of England’s young footballers have been forced to leave the squad after breaking strict Covid-19 protocols.

MASON GREENWOOD and Phil Foden have sensationally been kicked out of the England squad days after making their debuts.

The decision was made after a video was released showing girls in the team’s hotel.

Twenty-year-old Foden and 18-year-old Greenwood, were booted out of the squad after images were circulated on social media platform, Snapchat, by the girls.

The pair, who were in Iceland following England’s 1-0 win over the hosts, will not be travelling with their teammates to Denmark for the Three Lions next game.

It has been confirmed that the young players were travelling home after not being included in the England training session on Monday.

England boss Gareth Southgate addressed the situation at a press conference today, “Two of the boys have broken the Covid-19 guidelines, in terms of our secure bubble.

“We had to decide very quickly that they couldn’t have any interaction with the rest of the team and wouldn’t be able to train,” he continued

Southgate who will no doubt be upset at not being able to trust the young players, and also not being able to use them for the next game, continued, “Obviously they have been naive. We have dealt with it appropriately. I recognise their age but the whole world is dealing with this pandemic.

“Now they will have to travel back to England separately,” concluded the England manager.

The England team were actually given an exemption from Iceland’s quarantine rules, which mean all foreign travellers have to quarantine for 14 days.

However, Gareth Southgate’s men were banned from meeting anyone outside of their bubble.

This meant the players, coaches and the management team were only allowed to go to their training facilities and the match while in Iceland.

In an interview with Icelandic news outfit DV, one of the girls said, “We had no idea about these [Covid-19] rules, they never said we could not take pictures.”

Foden may not just be in hot water with the boss, as he has a two-year-old son and a long-term girlfriend waiting for him at home.

Greenwood broke up with his model girlfriend back in May.

Statements from the two clubs were released following the revelation of the incident with Manchester United exclaiming, “Manchester United are liaising with the Football Association and are disappointed with the actions of Mason Greenwood over this situation.”

City commented, “It is clear that Phil’s actions were totally inappropriate. His behaviour not only directly contravenes strict guidelines related to Covid-19, but also falls well below the standard expected of a Manchester City player and England international.”

