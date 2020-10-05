Champions crushed 7-2 by victorious Villa

Premier League Champions Liverpool were crushed 7-2 by a victorious Villa side which will pose a lot of questions for Jurgen Klopp ahead of today’s end of the transfer window.

A PERFECT hat-trick by record signing Ollie Watkins inspired the home side to an emphatic victory after a dismal defensive display by the champions.

The Villa park side made it three wins from three in the Premier league with other goals coming from John McGinn, Ross Barkley and two from captain Jack Grealish.

Liverpool trailed 4-1 at the break after Mohamed Salah scored his 100th goal in English football but any thoughts of a comeback were off when Barkley extended the Villains lead after the half-time interval.

It is the first time the Anfield outfit have conceded seven goals since a 7-2 league defeat at Tottenham in April 1963.

The result means Klopp’s side are down to fifth after this defeat by Villa ends their own perfect start to the season.

The remarkable result could have been so much worse if former Everton man Barkley had converted some of his chances and despite goal 101 for Salah, Klopp’s side were thoroughly humiliated by Dean Smith’s confident side.

Victorious Villa now take Liverpool’s place in second as we enter the international break.

Speaking after the game, Aston Villa boss Dean Smith said: “It was sheer hard work and quality within the team. When Jurgen Klopp says ‘Wow!’ to you at the end you know you’ve done well.

“The players executed the game plan against an exceptional team.”

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp praised his opponents: “I saw a game in which for different reasons Aston Villa did really well and forced all the mistakes we made, and then the game has a specific direction.

“The first goal had an impact, but it shouldn’t. Adrian made a mistake for the first goal, but we conceded goals like this in the past.

“The reaction was then, we lost kind of the plot. Our creating was really good, but we did not score. We still had good moments, but those good moments pretty much led to nothing, and their good moments led to big chances or a goal.”

