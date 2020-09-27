Britains Got Talent Judges Accused of Breaking Social Distancing Rules

BRITAIN’S Got Talent fans have accused the show of breaking social distancing rules after illusionist Kevin Quantum touched fingertips with the judges.

-- Advertisement --



The illusionist, Kevin Quantum, seemed to be following strict social distancing guidelines elsewhere on show, what caused the complaints is when he appeared to join fingers with both Ant McPartlin and Amanda Holden for his semi-final trick.

Prior to his performance, Kevin had asked all the judges all to use hand sanitiser, but, He later touched fingertips with Amanda and then did the same with Ant. Amanda then joined fingers with Alesha Dixon as David Walliams touched Ashley Banjo and Ant. The group stood apart during the performance, although still touching fingertips.

Many viewers believed the measures just weren’t enough.

Taking to Twitter, one wrote: “#BGT taking p**s out of social distancing! Boring!” A second said: “Hello @BorisJohnson, I’d like to report some people breaking social distancing rules. Just turn on @ITV right now! #BGT.”

A third added: “So much for social distancing! #bgt.” A fourth complained: “#BGT So no social distancing on the show tonight, touching each other’s fingers?”

While others disagreed, saying: “Wait for twitter to b***h about social distancing when they’ve explained they were in working bubbles during recording #BGT #BritainsGotTalent.” Another added: “Here come the social distancing complaints.”

It comes after BGT fans had accused the show of breaking social distancing rules during drag queen Myra Dubois’ performance last week. The popular Saturday night show has seemingly adhered to coronavirus guidelines during its pre-recorded semi-finals. Adhering to social distancing restrictions, the live shows now take place without a live studio audience with the judges sitting two metres apart and on separate desks.

For more Entertainment news from across the Globe, visit the Euro Weekly News Website at https://www.euroweeklynews.com/