BGT Judge Amanda Holden Splashes out £6,000 on a ‘Bunny Mansion’ for her Treasured Rabbits

Amanda Holden has unashamedly spent €6.7k (£6k) converting her daughters’ old playhouse into a ‘bunny mansion’ for rabbits Princess and Beatrice that includes bunk beds and even a kitchen!

The converted playhouse bought 6 years ago for daughters Lexi and Hollie to play in, has all the ‘mod cons’ you could expect, including a kitchen! The pair can snooze in straw-lined bunk beds, knock up carrot soup in the kitchenette and after a ‘carrot feast’ but their paws up and chill out in the sitting room- to watch an episode of Britain’s Got Talent of course! As the ‘treasured members of the family’ sit back and relax there is even a cushion with their celebrity owner’s face on it- just in case they forget who their benefactor is I presume.

Amanda was already on a high after being promoted to head judge for the semi-finals, as it was also revealed that her debut album, ‘Songs From My Heart’, had reached number one on the iTunes pre-order charts. Due to Simon Cowell’s absence, Amanda had been temporally made head judge, she was quick to joke she’ll be backing ‘musical theatre all the way’ – an industry very close to her heart.

Simon had been forced to pull out after breaking his back in a cycling accident while testing anew electric bicycle in Los Angeles a few weeks ago. Surgeons operated for six-hours to repair damage to his back and he was recovering at home while the episode was being recorded. The music mogul has insisted producers have made the show the best it can be despite social distancing now being in place – and has even hinted he will indeed appear at the live final in October, despite being told he needs plenty of bed rest.