Alesha Dixon Fuels Britain’s Got Talent Controversy by wearing Gold Black Lives Matter Necklace

Britain’s Got Talent’s Alesha Dixon wore a gold Black Lives Matter necklace on Saturday night as ITV stood by Diversity’s performance.

Alesha Dixon sparked new Britain’s Got Talent controversy by wearing a Black Lives Matter necklace on Saturday nights show.

This comes days after unrepentant ITV bosses reportedly spent €291,000 (£260,000) on newspaper adverts defending Diversity’s BLM inspired routine. Alesha Dixon sparked controversy with a Black Lives Matter necklace after ITV roll out full-page ads in solidarity with Diversity as Ofcom complaints reach 24,500.

The Britain’s Got Talent Judge, 41, appeared on the pre-recorded semi-final in a bright yellow dress and a gold necklace with ‘B’ ‘L’ and ‘M’ pendants for the Saturday night show. In her caption, she wrote: ‘Well done @ITV for standing with Diversity! Proud of you! This image is in all of the national newspapers today.’ Fellow judge Ashley Banjo, 31, also shared his gratitude with ITV for standing by Diversity over their Black Lives Matter-inspired performance.

