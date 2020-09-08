#BLM PERFORMANCE – The politics of Black Lives Matter in Britain’s Got Talent dance by Diversity see online protest with 1,121 complaints to Ofcom.

EWN previously reported about London dance group Diversity’s controversial #BLM performance on Saturday’s second show of the return of TV favourite Britain’s Got Talent.

Since the show aired at the weekend Ofcom, the Office of Communications, a UK government-approved regulatory authority for the broadcasting has received 1,121 complaints so far following uproar from some viewers who pointed out that the talent show was not the place for a ‘political statement’ of this nature.

The #BLM performance featured the dancers donning black riot gear, dancing with riot shield props and most shockingly a policeman putting his knee on the group’s leader Ashley Banjo’s neck.

The troupe also ‘took a knee’ whilst the hit song Black Lives Matter by Canadian Hip-Hop artist Dax was played. The song lyrics talk of revolution, George Floyd, police brutality and feature the words ‘I can’t breathe.’

Ofcom is quoted to have said “We are assessing the complaints against our broadcasting rules, but are yet to decide whether or not to investigate,” in response to the complaints.

Banjo said at the time, “This performance is extremely special to me and the rest of Diversity, 2020 has been an incredible moment in history for both positive and negative reasons.

“We wanted to use the platform we’ve been given to make our voices heard, express how the events of this year have made us feel and think about how we might look back on them in the future… We call it hindsight 2020.”

The dance leader is under heavier scrutiny as he himself will be one of the judges this series whilst standing in for BGT creator Simon Cowell due to a back injury.

BGT returned after a long break, which saw many changes to adapt to the health measures during the coronavirus crisis, including pre-recorded performances and amazing virtual audiences.

Diversity is best known for winning series 3 of BGT in 2009 and have become stars in their own right.