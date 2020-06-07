George Floyd Protests Results in 13 Deaths Across US With Latest Black Victim Hit by Car

George Floyd protests in the US have resulted in approximately 13 deaths during the last 12 days, with the latest victim reported to be hit by a car during the demonstration, according to reports.

THE latest involves the death of Black protestor Robert Forbes who is said to be in his mid-fifties. He is reported to have been knocked down by a car during a George Floyd demonstration in California on Wednesday. Forbes is reported to have “bled profusely” after he was struck down by the car during the protest.

According to a statement from the Bakersfield Police Department in California, “several community members have posted on social media regarding their beliefs and statements that the pedestrian in this incident was struck intentionally. The investigation is still open and officers are still seeking additional witnesses and video evidence.”

Forbes’ nephew Rob Lew has alleged that the “white driver deliberately targeted” his uncle. “I am asking you all to stand with my family and myself as we demand justice for my uncle Robert Forbes,” he wrote on Facebook. However, a report in local media Bakersfield Now, suggests the driver wasn’t exceeding the speed limit, and was not under the influence of any alcohol or drugs.

A memorial service was also held for George Floyd yesterday in his birthplace of Raeford. Family members, public officials and clergy spoke not just to honour Floyd at the service, but also called for the need for change and justice.