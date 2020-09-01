Quiz mastermind splits from wife and cousin, ending open marriage

THE Chase star Mark Labbett aka The Beast has split from his wife Katie, also his cousin, ending their open marriage.

The mastermind star confirmed he and Katie have separated after seven years in an interview, during which he mentioned Katie’s relationship with boyfriend Scott Bate.

Mark said: “There was never any deceit on Katie’s part but it’s got to the point now where I realise it is better for us to go our separate ways and remain friends.”

During the interview, Mark explained the pressures of lockdown and Katie’s rekindling of her romance with Scott “provided the perfect storm” for the split.

“We had a family,” he said. “We couldn’t just throw that away lightly.” The couple shares a three-year-old son.

“But COVID-19 provided the perfect storm. My mental health suffered and the differences in our ages became magnified.

“With Katie seeing Scott after lockdown, it’s got to the point where I realise it’s better for us to go our separate ways and remain friendly, without the stress factor of living together.”

The split comes after Mark previously confirmed his five stone weight loss and suspects he caught COVID-19.

He also explains why he’d rather sign up for Strictly Come Dancing over I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here,” because he just couldn’t handle sitting around camp with nothing to do.”

“I think the boredom would drive me mad in the jungle, I’d like to get on Strictly because I know that, like Russell Grant, I’d probably lose half a stone a week, plus the fitness would be a bonus.”