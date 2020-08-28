Stay-cation for the I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here stars

I’M A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here stars will be forced to endure a ‘Stay-Cation’ this year.

With freezing temperatures and no protection from the Welsh elements, bosses have confirmed the first-ever UK-based series will be filmed at the 200-year-old Gwrych Castle in Abergele, North Wales.

A total of £1 million has been paid out to secure use of the site after production was forced to be relocated from Australia due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It won’t be an easy three weeks for the celebrities taking part as they’re forced to sleep in awful November temperatures in the roofless castle.

As standard, hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly will present the series with celebrities completing challenges to win food and drink for the camp, with one eventually being crowned King or Queen of the Castle.

Richard Cowles, Director of Entertainment at ITV Studios said: “The Australian jungle is such an integral part of the show it was a big challenge to find a UK location where we could continue to deliver what viewers love about I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!

“But Gwrych will definitely do that; the Castle sits in an amazing and atmospheric setting on a hillside overlooking the Irish Sea.

“While there will be plenty of changes required as we move from New South Wales in Australia to North Wales in the UK, we are really excited to see how we can adapt the format and make the Castle our new home for a very special 20th series of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! this autumn.”

It’s also been reported that bosses are thrilled to learn that the Castle has a spooky history, setting the stage for some paranormal activity in the camp.

“Not only will there be creepy crawlies galore, but now they have the added aid of playing with a haunted castle. They think it will make for brilliant TV.”