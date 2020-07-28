Staycation boom as 14 million Brits told to stay at home amid Spain quarantine bombshell.

Rush to cancel

Widespread cancellations of foreign holidays have been reported as bookings for UK breaks soar amid fears other countries may follow suit with Spain and be axed from the government’s safe travel list.

Staycations are now booming again as Brits shun overseas trips amid chaos over the quarantine order imposed on Saturday for those returning from Spain. Bookings for UK breaks have soared as holidaymakers fear that other countries including France, Germany and Croatia could soon be axed from the safe travel list also.



However, just one person has been fined by police for breaching quarantine rules after arriving from overseas, figures from police forces in England and Wales show. Watchdog groups say that the monitoring of quarantined arrivals is a “sham” and authorities just do not have the manpower to enforce the rules.

There was also fury after the government said holidaymakers unable to claim sick pay during the 14-day self-isolation should claim benefits instead. Tourism chiefs slated that decision and regarded it as “outrageous” as potential holidaymakers looking to book for Spain now would be put off altogether.

TUC chief Frances O’Grady said:

“No one should suffer financially for following official advice to quarantine.”

Some 14 million Brits are now said to be playing it safe and choosing a UK break before the schools reopen in September. An overwhelming amount of holidaymakers when asked by travel agents in the UK where they would rather go on holiday to said Spain.

Tourism chiefs warned reimposing quarantine would be the “final nail in the coffin” for many in the industry. All hopes are pinned on a quick end to quarantine altogether, otherwise, Spain will take years to recover. TW