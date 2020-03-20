First Person in UK Arrested for Failing to Self-Isolate Due to Coronavirus







British police today made their first arrest linked to coronavirus quarantining, after a 26-year-old was held for allegedly failing to self-isolate.

Officers on the Isle of Man held the suspect last night, just 48 hours after the British Crown dependency passed emergency legislation to strangle the virus on the island in the Irish Sea.

-- Advertisement --



Police have been instructed to arrest anyone who arrives on the island who fails to isolate for a 14-day period, even if they do not present any symptoms of the virus.

The unnamed man is the first Briton to be arrested for breaching strict quarantine rules which have been imposed in an effort to stop the spread of the deadly virus.

He is now facing a fine of up to £10,000 and could be jailed for three months if found guilty and will appear in court in Douglas today.





The arrest follows the Isle of Man confirming its first case of coronavirus today.



