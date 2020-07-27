THE Spanish government will approve a specific investment plan to boost the Balearic Island tourism sector within the framework of the EU Covid-19 crisis Recovery Fund.

Tourism Minster Reyes Maroto made the announcement dring a visit to Ibiza on Monday.

-- Advertisement --



Maroto said the aim of the plan, which will be active next year, is to develop projects which will allow the sector to “pick up speed” and gain ground over its competitors.

The plan will be coordinated with the Balearic government and will be with the collaboration of the Ibiza, Menorca, Mallorca and Formentera administrations, local councils and social and economic agents.

The minister admitted the total amount of money to be allocated to the initiative has not yet been decided, but she insisted it will be an “ambitious” plan for the “reordering” of the archipelago’s tourism sector.

She talked about a “more sustainable” model to extend the tourism sector, pointing out this will be “key” this year; a year she admitted is going to be “difficult.”

Balearic President Francina Armengol thanked the Government for its “commitment” to the Balearics and particularly “the work elbow-to-elbow” with the Tourism minister.

“We have been able to share strategies and to work together in a complicated situation”, Armengol commented.