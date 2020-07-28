Madeleine McCann investigators are searching a German allotment near the former home of jailed suspect Christian Brueckner.

German Police are reported to be searching an allotment near Hannover with an excavator. Prosecutors say the search is linked to Madeleine‘s disappearance. The main suspect in the case, Christian Brueckner, was believed to be living in a trailer in Hannover in between his spells living in Portugal.

Police were at the scene with ‘heavy equipment’, including an excavator, just near where suspect Brueckner is known to have lived. Officials from the prosecutors’ office in Braunschweig, where Brueckner was convicted of rape last year, and the federal police were on the scene this morning, according to local witnesses.

The Braunschweig prosecutors’ office told German media that the search was linked to Madeleine, who disappeared from Praia da Luz in Portugal in 2007. Exactly what police were searching for was not clear, but Brueckner is known to have lived in a trailer in the area in between spells living in Portugal.

More on this breaking story as information becomes available.