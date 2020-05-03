Portugal Missing Maddie Anniversary sees McCanns Call for Prayers in Home UK Village

THE 13th anniversary of toddler Maddie McCann disappearing from a Portuguese resort has seen her parents calling for prayers in their UK home village.

Gerry and Kate McCann have asked people to join in with prayers this evening(May 3), as an annual gathering in the Leicestershire village of Rothley has had to be cancelled because of the lockdown restrictions.

On their Facebook page, Official Find Madeleine Campaign, they said: “It is now 13 years since we were last with Madeleine. Her 17th birthday is to follow in the next couple of weeks… the latter tangibly, painfully, bringing it home to us what we have missed and continue to miss as a family”.

-- Advertisement --

Prayers have been circulated to people who will be attending a church service in Rothley tonight(7.00pm, UK time).

Maddie vanished from the family apartment in Praia de Luz in Portugal in May 2007 whilst she was sleeping.

Her parents say on their website that “there is nothing to suggest that Maddie has been harmed and she’s still missing, young and vulnerable and needs their help”.



