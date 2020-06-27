Public Outrage as Madeleine McCann suspect Christian Brueckner complains he is getting bullied in Jail!

Madeleine McCann suspect Christian Brueckner is whining that he’s being bullied in prison over the case, his lawyer has said.

The convicted paedophile, 43, is in jail in Kiel, Germany, after being sentenced to 15 months for drug trafficking in Germany and seven years for raping a 72-year-old American woman in Praia da Luz, Portugal – the resort where Madeleine vanished in 2007. Social media groups around the world have expressed their sheer disbelief that he is even allowed to say that, many believe already that he is responsible for the girl’s disappearance.

His defense lawyer Friedrich Fülscher told German magazine, Der Spiegel, the suspect is “in the pillory worldwide” and fellow inmates are trying to bully him over the case.

Mr. Fülscher said: “Fellow inmates try to bully him where they can, he is pilloried worldwide and easily identifiable.”

His lawyer added: “There has not yet been an official offer of interrogation. As a precaution, we have informed the public prosecutor’s office that Christian will only comment on the allegations, if at all, through us. He is currently exercising his right to remain silent. However, this does not mean he has something to hide.”

About the suspect, Mr. Fülscher said he “makes a calm and friendly impression” and “has never been loud or angry” during their meetings.