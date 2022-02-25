JUST IN: Russian ground troops advance on Kyiv.

AS Russian ground troops advance on Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv, reports are coming in that gunfire has broken out near the capital’s government quarters. Tanks can be seen rolling into the city, which suffered heavy airstrikes in the early hours of Friday, February 25.

The Associated Press is reporting that the first air raid sirens of the day are now ringing out in the capital, as Russian forces make their way into the heart of the city from neighbouring districts.

According to the Mirror, Ukrainian soldiers are lying in wait at the Intercontinental Hotel in Kyiv as gunfire rattles near the government quarter of the city.

Russian troops have been advancing on the capital, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says Putin plans to take and then kill him, after moving in from the Sumy region.

Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said in the early hours of the morning on February 25 that Kyiv was being shelled by “horrific rocket strikes” comparable to the barbarity of World War 2.

“Last time our capital experienced anything like this was in 1941 when it was attacked by Nazi Germany,” he tweeted.

“Ukraine defeated that evil and will defeat this one. Stop Putin. Isolate Russia. Sever all ties. Kick Russia out of (everywhere).”

Meanwhile, Russian ‘spies’ and ‘saboteurs’ were allegedly spotted in the Obolon district, according to Ukraine’s military. Videos online appear to show some being captured and some being killed.

