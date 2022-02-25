BREAKING: Fighting has erupted in the Obolon district in Kyiv.

FIGHTING has broken out between Russian and Ukrainian forces in the Obolon district in Kyiv, according to local reports. The district is approximately 10 km from central Kyiv.

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry asked residents not to leave their houses and prepare Molotov cocktails.

Videos show soldiers dead on the ground while others show heavy gun fighting and buildings on fire as the district comes under siege.

Earlier it was reported that Russian troops had been seen making their way from the Sumy region of Ukraine, where a number of logistics trucks were on fire and reports that shellings and explosions are still ongoing.

Russian ‘spies’ and ‘saboteurs’ were spotted in seen the Obolon district, according to Ukraine’s military. Videos online appear to show some being captured and some being killed.

Saboteurs disguised in the uniform of the Armed Forces of Ukraine – destroyed Kyiv, Obolon.

It is believed that Russia plans to take control of the Ukrainian capital, which has been under missile fire since Thursday, February 24.

According to the Ukrainian armed forces, the first ground troops have now advanced to Kyiv after making their way through the Obolon district.

Unverified video of gunfire in Kyiv’s Obolon neighborhood.

