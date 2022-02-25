WATCH: Sumy region of Ukraine under siege.

THE Sumy region of Ukraine, which is located roughly 200 miles east of Kyiv, is under siege, according to Sumy Regional State Administration Dmytro Zhivitsky.

In an online address, Mr Zhivitsky said: “Unfortunately, populated areas of Sumy region are under siege.”

Videos of a number of logistics trucks on fire have been circulating on social media as sirens have been sounding nonstop in Okhtyrka, Sumy region amid ongoing battles.

Reports that shellings and explosions are still going on as the fighting continues.

Ukrainian forces are believed to have tried to slow the Russian forces in Sumy as Putin’s army advanced towards the country’s capital of Kyiv. Gun battles are said to have broken out and buildings were destroyed as the town was engulfed in flames on Friday, February 25.

Zhivitsky confirmed that “military vehicles from Sumy are moving toward Kyiv. A lot of equipment has passed through and is heading directly to the west.”

Number of logistics trucks on fire reportedly near Sumy earlier today pic.twitter.com/WLAR28OkVr — ELINT News (@ELINTNews) February 25, 2022



However, there have been conflicting reports about the siege, with one Ukrainian reporter allegedly reporting from the eastern Ukrainian city of Sumy (population 260,000) that the Russian army entered the city without firing and that there was no resistance.

Although, videos appear show otherwise.

