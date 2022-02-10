Spain will not report further cases of myocarditis from Covid-19 vaccines.

AEMPS, the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products, which up until now has tracked possible side-effects experienced after the Covid-19 jab, said it will not report further cases of myocarditis and pericarditis from the vaccines in Spain.

Since Covid vaccines began to be administered in Spain more than a year ago, the medical body has produced monthly reports regarding the number of doses administered, according to sex and age, as well as the adverse effects that have been recorded, also taking into account the same parameters. Until the previous report, reference had been made to reported cases of myocarditis and pericarditis, but this information is now omitted.

“Aemps continues to count the cases of myocarditis and pericarditis, but since it is an adverse reaction already known and with an established incidence, the cases are not included in the public report”, the medical body wrote.

Before it was omitted, the last report showed a total of 321 reports of myocarditis and pericarditis related to the Covid vaccines administered in Spain.

More specifically, 240 cases of myocarditis and/or pericarditis were linked to the Pfizer vaccine and 81 were linked to the Moderna vaccine.

Also, two new adverse effects have been reported, one which relates to the Janssen and AstraZeneca vaccines and the other to the Moderna jab.

Reports show the Janssen and AstraZeneca vaccines can cause myelitis and the Moderna jab has been identified as potentially causing paresthesia.

What is myocarditis?

Myocarditis, also known as inflammatory cardiomyopathy, is acquired cardiomyopathy due to inflammation of the heart muscle. Symptoms can include shortness of breath, chest pain, decreased ability to exercise, and an irregular heartbeat. The duration of problems can vary from hours to months. Complications may include heart failure due to dilated cardiomyopathy or cardiac arrest.

What is pericarditis?

Pericarditis is inflammation of the pericardium, the fibrous sac surrounding the heart. Symptoms typically include sudden onset of sharp chest pain, which may also be felt in the shoulders, neck, or back. The pain is typically less severe when sitting up and more severe when lying down or breathing deeply. Other symptoms of pericarditis can include fever, weakness, palpitations, and shortness of breath. The onset of symptoms can occasionally be gradual rather than sudden.

What is myelitis?

Myelitis is inflammation of the spinal cord which can disrupt the normal responses from the brain to the rest of the body, and from the rest of the body to the brain. Inflammation in the spinal cord, can cause the myelin and axon to be damaged resulting in symptoms such as paralysis and sensory loss.

What is paresthesia?

Paresthesia is an abnormal sensation of the skin (tingling, pricking, chilling, burning, numbness) with no apparent physical cause. Paresthesia may be transient or chronic, and may have any of dozens of possible underlying causes. Paresthesias are usually painless and can occur anywhere on the body, but most commonly occur in the arms and legs.

