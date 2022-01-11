Swiss Olympic athlete Fabienne Schlumpf diagnosed with myocarditis

Swiss Olympic athlete Fabienne Schlumpf has been diagnosed with myocarditis.

SWISS marathon record holder and Olympic athlete Fabienne Schlumpf recently revealed she has been diagnosed with myocarditis and may never be able to compete again.

The 31-year-old Swiss runner, who finished 12th at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, announced on her Instagram account on Thursday, January 6 that she developed myocarditis and is not allowed to play any sports and participate in training.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The post read: “BAD NEWS! Unfortunately, myocarditis is holding me back right now. It’s definitely not an easy time for me but I’m not giving up. I hope to be back soon, chasing my dreams… and competitors.”

According to Swiss-German daily newspaper Blick citing news outlet Tages-Anzeiger, Schlumpf does not suspect a connection between myocarditis and the Covid vaccine, although stating that she has been triple vaccinated and has never suffered from Covid.

The report says Schlumpf, who is a multi-event Swiss national record holder, wanted to travel to the training camp in Portugal at the beginning of the year, but nothing came of it. “Nobody can say how long I will have to take a break,” she said.

“Schlumpf reported feeling ‘fatigued‘ in everyday life and after her heart rate skyrocketed during an easy endurance run last month, she sought out a doctor who diagnosed her with myocarditis,” according to the paper.

Schlumpf, who specialises in the 3000-metres steeplechase, is the current Swiss marathon record holder (2:26.14 hours) after switching to marathon running during 2020 when Covid put a stop to competitions.

She won a silver medal at the 2018 European Championships for the 3000-metres steeplechase – which she holds the current Swiss national record with a personal best of 9:37.81.

Many “conspiracy theorists” blamed the Covid vaccine for the news.

One user on Twitter wrote: “Another athlete suffering from heart problems after the vaccine, suspicious.”

Another wrote: “Triple vaccinated and now having heart issues. No surprise.”

However, others were quick to point out that because of the nature of the events she took part in, heart issues could well be common.

One Facebook user said: “Sad to hear the news but it has nothing to do with the vaccine, she does endurance races meaning she is pushing her heart to the limit.”

Another wrote: “I’m surprised more top-level marathon runners don’t suffer from heart issues.”

For more EU news, please click the link here.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.