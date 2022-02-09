Big business: Pfizer expects huge revenue in 2022 but warns proposed data release may impact business.

VACCINE manufacturer Pfizer expects huge revenue in 2022 but warns the proposed data release from the FDA, which they have been keen to delay, may impact future business.

On Tuesday, February 8, Pfizer revealed its fourth-quarter earnings and revenue projections for 2022 which showed the New York City-based company could earn up to a record-breaking $102 billion in sales mostly related to its COVID-19 vaccine and antiviral pill.

In fact, more than half of those earnings will be off of its two Covid products, with the vaccine expected to bring in $32 billion in sales, and Paxlovid expected to earn $22 billion, according to the Daily Mail.

The tabloid reports that despite the record earnings estimates, the drugmaker posted mixed fourth-quarter results when it comes to actual revenue, with shares down 5.4 per cent in early morning trading. Shares were down 2.84 per cent by closing.

The news comes as Pfizer are STILL in the middle of a back and forth between the FDA and US judges.

On January 28, we reported that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had begged a Texas judge to delay production on the first monthly batch of 55,000 pages of Covid-19 vaccine data submitted to the agency by Pfizer. Originally, the agency was set to produce just 500 pages per month.

Now, during the fourth-quarter earnings, Pfizer have given an indication as to what may affect future business. In fact, the company added new and peculiar items deep in its business risk disclosures re: clinical trial data.

One part reads: “…risks associated with…further information regarding the quality of pre-clinical, clinical or safety data, including by audit or inspection.”

Another reads: “…challenges related to public confidence or awareness of our COVID-19 vaccine or Paxlovid, including challenges driven by misinformation, access, concerns about clinical data integrity and prescriber and pharmacy education.”

And a new risk disclosure regarding Covid-19 itself reads: “…the possibility that COVID-19 will diminish in severity or prevalence, or disappear entirely.”

Links to Pfizer’s earnings releases can be found here (Q4) and here (Q3).

