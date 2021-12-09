FDA says it needs 75 years to release Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine data to the public

FDA says it needs 75 years to fully release Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine data to the public.

USA – The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says it now needs 75 years to fully release Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine data to the public – twenty years more than it originally agreed on November 15.

The request to increase the time limit is to comply with demands for basic transparency and accountability over the FDA decision in December 2020 to grant Pfizer-BioNTech “Emergency Use Authorisation” for its mRNA therapeutic drugs being marketed as “vaccines.”

Now the FDA is asking a judge to give it 75 years to produce the data, saying there are over 59,000 more pages than were not mentioned in the first request – although the agency also told the court it can work faster than its previously proposed 500-pages-per-month-rate.

That timeline would take it until at least 2096.

Aaron Siri, a lawyer working on the case, said in a blog post: “If you find what you are reading difficult to believe – that is because it is dystopian for the government to give Pfizer billions, mandate Americans to take its product, prohibit Americans from suing for harms, but yet refuse to let Americans see the data underlying its licensure,” Siri said.

Last month, South Carolina Republican Rep. Ralph Norman introduced legislation that could eventually force the FDA to release all documents relating to the coronavirus vaccine within the next 100 days – although this might not come to fruition now that a new request has been made.

At the time of the FDA requesting 55 years to release the data, Norman told Fox News: “How does a vaccine that receives approval in 108 days now require 55 years just to release information?

“It sounds like the beginning of a very bad joke.”

