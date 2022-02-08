Home Spain Madrid Attorney General’s Office receives regional reports on child abuse in the church

Attorney General’s Office receives regional reports on child abuse in the church

By
Chris King
-
0
Attorney General's Office receives regional reports on child abuse in the church
Attorney General's Office receives regional reports on child abuse in the church. image: wikimedia

Regional reports of child abuse in the Spanish Church received by the Attorney General’s Office

Last January 31, the State Attorney General’s Office sent an official letter to all the Regional and provincial superior prosecutors in the communities of Spain.

This communication, from the current attorney general, Dolores Delgado, requested said prosecutors to send her all the complaints, and ongoing complaints, relating to assaults and sexual abuse of minors committed by religious institutions in their regions.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

So far, prosecutors in the communities of Asturias, Alicante, Extremadura, and Castilla-La Mancha, have already returned their reports.

The last to comply with the order has been Emilio Fernandez, the superior prosecutor of Castilla-La Mancha, who reported this Tuesday, February 8, in a statement of the report sent to Madrid.

Alicante Prosecutor’s Office has also submitted a report to Madrid, in which it details that there is no record of any complaints related to cases of sexual abuse committed in religious institutions in the province since, at least, 2018.


In Asturias, like Alicante, the Principality’s Prosecutor’s Office is not processing any complaint about aggression and sexual abuse of minors committed by its religious institutions.

Last Friday, the Superior Prosecutor’s Office of Extremadura also reported that there was no criminal procedure in process, as reported by eldiario.es.

___________________________________________________________


Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sung and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and he has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Follow us on Instagram @euroweeklynews


LOGO-EUROWEEKLY

Known as the PEOPLE’S PAPER, Euro Weekly News is the leading English language newspaper in Spain. And it’s FREE!

Covering the Costa del Sol, Costa Blanca, Almeria, Axarquia, Mallorca and beyond, EWN supports and inspires the individuals, neighbourhoods, and communities we serve, by delivering news with a social conscience. Whether it’s local news in Spain, UK news or international stories, we are proud to be the voice for the expat communities who now call Spain home.

With around half a million print readers a week and over 1.5 million web views per month, EWN has the biggest readership of any English language newspaper in Spain. The paper prints over 150 news stories a week with many hundreds more on the web – no one else even comes close.

Our publication has won numerous awards over the last 25 years including Best Free Newspaper of the Year (Premios AEEPP), Company of the Year (Costa del Sol Business Awards) and Collaboration with Foreigners honours (Mijas Town Hall). All of this comes at ZERO cost to our readers. All our print and online content always has been and always will be FREE OF CHARGE.

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone. +34 951 38 61 61 [email protected]

Contact us: [email protected]

British Camber of Commerce
Breaking: President Biden confirms US raid in Syria killed Islamic State leader al-Qurayshi

Breaking: President Biden confirms US raid in Syria killed Islamic State leader al-Qurayshi

Top News
Breaking: President Biden confirms US raid in Syria killed Islamic State leader al-Qurayshi.BREAKING NEWS - President Joe Biden confirms that the US raid in...
Beijing to New York in one hour on new suspersonic aircraft

Beijing to New York in one hour on new suspersonic aircraft

World News
A new supersonic aircraft being developed in China could take one hour to fly from Beijing to New YorkA Chinese company called Space Transportation...
Spain has donated 50 million vaccines to help developing countries fight against the pandemic

Spain has donated 50 million vaccines to help developing countries fight against the pandemic

News
The number of vaccines that Spain has donated to COVAX, the WHO organisation dedicated to helping developing countries fight against the pandemic, has reached...
Second resignation from Downing Street in a matter of hours

Second resignation from Downing Street in a matter of hours

Politics
Downing Street rocked by its second resignation in only a matter of hours A second shock resignation has occurred within Downing Street this evening, Thursday,...
Canadian truckers 'Freedom Convoy' has GoFundMe page frozen again as military intervention looms

Canadian truckers ‘Freedom Convoy’ has GoFundMe page frozen again as military intervention looms

World News
Canadian truckers 'Freedom Convoy' has GoFundMe page frozen again as military intervention looms.MILITARY intervention looms as the Canadian truckers 'Freedom Convoy' continues to gain...

© 2018 EWN Media Group. No part of this website may be reproduced without written permission from the publishers. All rights reserved.