Regional reports of child abuse in the Spanish Church received by the Attorney General’s Office

Last January 31, the State Attorney General’s Office sent an official letter to all the Regional and provincial superior prosecutors in the communities of Spain.

This communication, from the current attorney general, Dolores Delgado, requested said prosecutors to send her all the complaints, and ongoing complaints, relating to assaults and sexual abuse of minors committed by religious institutions in their regions.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



So far, prosecutors in the communities of Asturias, Alicante, Extremadura, and Castilla-La Mancha, have already returned their reports.

The last to comply with the order has been Emilio Fernandez, the superior prosecutor of Castilla-La Mancha, who reported this Tuesday, February 8, in a statement of the report sent to Madrid.

Alicante Prosecutor’s Office has also submitted a report to Madrid, in which it details that there is no record of any complaints related to cases of sexual abuse committed in religious institutions in the province since, at least, 2018.

In Asturias, like Alicante, the Principality’s Prosecutor’s Office is not processing any complaint about aggression and sexual abuse of minors committed by its religious institutions.

Last Friday, the Superior Prosecutor’s Office of Extremadura also reported that there was no criminal procedure in process, as reported by eldiario.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.