Extremaduran engineer creates device to produce free electricity

Juan Luis Fernandez Garrido is an engineer and inventor from Extremadura in Spain. After many years of working on his project, he claims to have finally created a generator that can produce electricity for the home, free of charge. As Juan explained to Hoy Zafra, his intention is “to prevent humble people from having to pay the high price of electricity”.

Juan started work aged 14 at a watchmaker, before moving on to assembling engines, while running a motorcycle workshop. From a very young age, the Extremaduran was always interested in electromagnetic devices, and, in a self-taught way, he started designing inventions with the purpose of helping people.

This latest power generator is the most important invention he has developed to date. It is the completion of a project devised way back in 1996, and until 3 years ago it was still not finished.

How does his invention work?

As explained by the Extremaduran, his device works with a magnetic looper that makes a wheel move through an exact wavelength of magnetic charge. Mr Fernandez Garrido points out that the wheel “works sympathetically, free, and without being plugged into any source of energy”.

In addition, the inventor ensures that his generator is charged in the same way as a battery, which means its use can be prolonged over time. Juan assures that he has already tested this device at home, and has found that it can replace electricity in many homes, as reported by 20minutos.es.

