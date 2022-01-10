Young man drowns trying to rescue his dog in Asturias

A young man lost his life while trying to rescue his dog from the rough sea in Asturias



A young man died from drowning this Sunday, January 9, on Foxos beach, in the Asturian town of Coaña, due to the result of the strong waves. The deceased had been walking his dog when a large wave carried the dog out to sea. His owner tried to help him, but sadly, lost his life in the attempt.

The Guardia Civil took over the procedures to proceed with the removal of the body, which was found in an area of ​​rocks in the Navia River. A large search operation had to be initiated because of the rough sea.