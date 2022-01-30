Antonio Costa’s Socialist party wins the election in Portugal

Antonio Costa’s Socialist Party has scooped a large majority of the votes in Portugal’s national election

Although all the votes have not been counted, with around 92% already collected, Portugal once again has a socialist government today, Sunday, January 30. Antonio Costa’s Socialist party has reportedly gained around 42.2% of the votes, while the PSD Conservatives have about 30.9%.

According to the figures published by the Ministry of Internal Administration, the PS is the clear winner of the day, and could even approach the absolute majority once all the votes are counted.

The big loser of the day must be Social Democratic Party leader, Rui Rio. In the build-up to the elections, had him almost level with Costa, but today, as the numbers have shown, he is not a credible opponent to Antonio Costa.

Abstention levels were reportedly below 45%, which is six points less than on the 2019 election day. Polling ended at 8pm local time, after the closing of the polling stations in the Azores archipelago.

Today’s snap election was called by President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, after he dissolved the previous government. As a result, parliamentary activity in Portugal is on hold until the Assembly of the Republic is renewed with the 230 elected deputies.

Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez took to Twitter and offered his congratulations to his Portuguese counterpart. “Portugal has once again opted for a social-democratic project that combines growth and social justice. Together we will continue to promote in our countries and in Europe a socialist response to the challenges we share”, he wrote.