MARCELO REBELO DE SOUSA Re-Elected As President Of Portugal with 60.7 per cent of the vote



Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, aged 72, has been re-elected as President of the Republic of Portugal, registering 60.7 per cent of the public vote, formally supported by PSD and CDS-PP, and amassed 2,533,799 votes, while results are still to be obtained from three stations, his lead is unassailable.

Even during the pandemic, Mr De Sousa beat his previous figures of 2,413,956 votes, corresponding to 52% of the total votes cast, that he had obtained when winning the 2016 Presidential elections.

In his victory speech, made at the Faculty of Law of the University of Lisbon, where he was a student and professor, the President said, “The most urgent of all is the pandemic so that later we can pass on to the rest, so essential, that we have to do”.

His speech continued, “Having the notion that the Portuguese, when reinforcing their vote, want more and better, they want more and better in proximity, in convergence, in stability, in building bridges, in demand, in social justice, and more urgently in pandemic management. I understood that sign and I will learn the lessons from it”.

