First-ever Transient Pacemaker that dissolves into the body and disappears

The first-ever transient pacemaker has been created which dissolves into the body when it is no longer needed and disappears.

The stunning new technology means less danger for the patient and potential cost savings too. The device is wireless, does not require batteries and is fully implantable for temporary use.

The technology is expected to greatly improve patient care in the future. The stunning new pacemaker has been created by scientists at Northwestern and George Washington Universities. The transient pacemaker is battery free, has no wires and disappears when the patient no longer needs it.

The tiny device can be used in patients who only need a pacemaker temporarily. This could be when they are waiting for a permanent pacemaker or after having surgery and need a helping hand for a little while. The pacemaker is absorbed into the body, and this only takes 5 to 7 weeks. The best part of this is that no surgical intervention is needed to remove it.

Researchers have published their findings in the journal Nature Biotechnology. “Hardware placed in or near the heart creates risks for infection and other complications,” said John A. Rogers, from Northwestern University, who has led the project.

“Our wireless, transient pacemakers overcome key disadvantages of traditional temporary devices by eliminating the need for percutaneous leads for surgical extraction procedures — thereby offering the potential for reduced costs and improved outcomes in patient care. This unusual type of device could represent the future of temporary pacing technology.”

The new technology could see less infections in patients. “Sometimes patients only need pacemakers temporarily, perhaps after an open heart surgery, heart attack, or drug overdose,” said Dr. Rishi Arora, co-leader of the study.

“After the patient’s heart is stabilized, we can remove the pacemaker. The current standard of care involves inserting a wire, which stays in place for three to seven days. These have potential to become infected or dislodged.”

