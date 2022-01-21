French rugby player Jordan Michallet dies suddenly aged 29.

FRENCH rugby player Jordan Michallet dies suddenly aged 29 as tributes flood social media for the Rouen rugby star, who was poised to become a father, according to the Mirror.

French Pro D2 club confirmed the tragic news of Michallet’s sudden death on January 18 in a statement: “The Rouen Normandie Rugby family is deeply saddened to announce the passing of our dear Jordan Michallet.

“This awful news plunges the whole club into immense pain.

“The management and the whole club are joining forces with his family in this terrible ordeal,” the statement concluded.

The 29-year-old, who also featured for the likes of Grenoble, Strasbourg and Bourgoin, played at fly-half and according to the Mirror, was a major force in Rouen’s rise to the D2 from France’s lower divisions.

France Rugby paid tribute to the rugby player, writing on Twitter: “The rugby family is bereaved today after the death of Rouen Normandie Rugby player Jordan Michallet. Our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.”

⚫️ La famille du rugby est endeuillée aujourd’hui après le décès du joueur du @RouenNdieRugby Jordan Michallet. Toutes nos condoléances à sa famille et à ses proches. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/R5z06IugIq

— France Rugby (@FranceRugby) January 18, 2022

Stade Français Paris Rugby club said: “It is with sadness that the Stade Français Paris learned of the death of Jordan Michallet, player of Rouen Normandie Rugby.

“The entire Club sends its sincere condolences to his family, his loved ones and his club.”

🖤 C’est avec tristesse que le Stade Français Paris a appris le décès de Jordan Michallet, joueur du @RouenNdieRugby. L’ensemble du Club adresse ses sincères condoléances à sa famille, à ses proches et à son club. pic.twitter.com/QbYyGPS4qz — Stade Français Paris (@SFParisRugby) January 18, 2022

Oyonnax Rugby club wrote: “The Oyonnax Rugby club joins the pain of the RNR following the tragic loss of their player Jordan Michallet. We send our sincere condolences to his family, his loved ones, his club and all the people who loved him.”

Le club Oyonnax Rugby s’associe à la douleur du RNR suite à la perte tragique de leur joueur Jordan Michallet.

Nous adressons nos sincères condoléances à sa famille, ses proches, son club et toutes les personnes qui l’ont aimé.🙏

⚫️⚫️ pic.twitter.com/G6KHggY7wl — Oyonnax Rugby (@OyonnaxRugby) January 19, 2022

France’s National Rugby League’s official Twitter account said: “The tragic death of Jordan Michallet leaves the world of rugby in shock. The LNR sends its most sincere condolences to his family, loved ones, club Rouen Normandie Rugby and teammates.”

Le décès tragique de Jordan Michallet laisse le monde du rugby sous le choc. La LNR adresse ses plus sincères condoléances à sa famille, ses proches, son club du @RouenNdieRugby et ses coéquipiers. pic.twitter.com/I3SWh5aG27 — Ligue Nationale de Rugby (@LNRofficiel) January 18, 2022

Stade Toulousain Rugby club wrote: “Stade Toulousain Rugby joins the great rugby family to send its condolences to the family and loved ones of Jordan Michallet, player of Rouen Normandie Rugby, who died today.”

⚫️ Le Stade Toulousain se joint à la grande famille du rugby pour adresser ses condoléances à la famille et aux proches de Jordan Michallet, joueur de @RouenNdieRugby, décédé aujourd’hui 🙏🕊 pic.twitter.com/A9A2IATMZu — Stade Toulousain (@StadeToulousain) January 18, 2022

Canal Rugby club said: “It is with deep sadness that we learn of the passing of Jordan Michallet. All our thoughts are with his family, his loved ones and his club.”

C'est avec une profonde tristesse que nous apprenons le décès de Jordan Michallet 😢

Toutes nos pensées vont à sa famille, ses proches et son club @RouenNdieRugby 🙏✨ pic.twitter.com/sAAvK8kfZk — Canal Rugby Club (@CanalRugbyClub) January 18, 2022

Former club Grenoble wrote: “It is with immense pain that we learned of the passing of Jordan Michallet this afternoon.”

C’est avec une douleur immense que nous avons appris le décès de Jordan Michallet cet après-midi. https://t.co/33LUayn1YO pic.twitter.com/5xjx5H04lv — FC Grenoble Rugby (@FCGrugby) January 18, 2022

Sadly, Jordan Michallet leaves behind a wife who he recently married.

