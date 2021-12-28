Breaking: Covid jab made mandatory for sports stars in France.

BREAKING NEWS – The Covid jab will be made mandatory for sports stars in France after an announcement from France president Emmanuel Macron.

Under new Covid rules, which come into force from January 15, full, double-vaccinations will be mandatory for professional sport stars in the country.

Currently, professional and amateur sportspeople in France need to show a Covid passport to gain access to stadiums and participate in games – which they can obtain through being double-vaccinated or through a negative test – however, under the new Covid rules proposed by President Macron, the latter option will be removed in favour of a sole vaccination passport.

This new rule now threatens to affect sports teams visiting the country, with top sporting fixtures against UK sides potentially in doubt.

The new Covid rule means that non-French teams competing in France are now waiting on a decision as to whether this will apply to them. A decision which will be taken “within days”, according to the Daily Mail.

The fate of some players from England’s rugby team and Chelsea Football Club could hang in the balance as both have fixtures scheduled in the country next year.

The England Rugby side is set to play France in Paris in the final round of the 2022 Six Nations on March 19 and Chelsea are due to take on Ligue 1 side Lille in the last-16 of the Champions League, with the second-leg due to be played in Lille on March 16.

An RFU spokesperson said: “We will always follow government travel advice and we will continue to monitor the situation in relation to England’s Six Nations game in France.”

Speaking last week, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel insisted that people should have free choice and will not force his players to take the vaccine.

“You know that it’s causing an issue,” Tuchel said.

“But it’s not that we have all unvaccinated infected. We have vaccinated players who are positive. I don’t want to get involved in pointing fingers and starting the hunt for non‑vaccinated people. This is a choice to make.

“We cannot force people to get vaccinated. I will not change my opinion on that. And I am not the guy to comment on that. There are experts in this country, all over Europe. Ask them and ask me please about football.”

In related news, many people on social media believe that the Covid jab is causing footballers and sports stars to collapse. EWN takes a look at a possible link, which you can read here.

