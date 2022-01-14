Futsal player Mateo Hernández dies suddenly aged 18.

TENERIFE futsal player Mateo Hernández dies suddenly aged 18 leaving behind a shocked indoor football community on the Canarian island. The 18-year-old goalkeeper from the Dimurol Salesianos Tenerife futsal club passed away on Tuesday, January 11.

Mateo, a member of the Honor Division Youth team, who claimed the regional championship back in May, also served as a coach at Salesianos de La Orotava, one of the most popular clubs in the Canary Islands. The club announced that following the young player’s death all its activities were to be suspended until Thursday, January 13 as a sign of mourning.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Officials at the Department of Sports of the City of La Orotava, at both the Tenerife and Las Palmas Futsal federations, as well as entities throughout the Canary Islands, are all reportedly shocked and saddened by the sudden death of the promising player.

⚽ SALA: Luto por el fallecimiento de Mateo, portero del Salesianos 👉🏾 https://t.co/JcYBr5vE4W pic.twitter.com/EfqmoGqx6g — Federación Interinsular de Fútbol de Tenerife (@FIFTenerife) January 11, 2022



Hernández, who was recently called up to the youth ranks of the Spanish national team, was a member of the Canarian Under 19 men’s team and had been preparing for weeks the next Spanish Championship with the island’s team.

El Mundo reports suggest the player died of natural causes leaving family, friends and his fellow players shocked and surprise at his sudden passing .

The coaching staff of the U19 men’s team, led by head coach Tino García from Gran Canaria, have expressed their astonishment at the sad news of Hernández’s sudden death on the island of Tenerife.

According to friends, Mateo was always someone who exuded kindness and love for the sport that now mourns his loss.

😢Duro golpe al fútbol sala canario con el fallecimiento de Mateo, guardameta del @CDSalesianosCDS y de la #SeCanaria Sub-19 📹Hace menos de un mes tuve la oportunidad de grabarle este mensaje navideño junto a sus compañeros. Toca recordarle con la sonrisa de ese día. D.E.P. pic.twitter.com/LNHLtbTy9t — Mario de la Santa (@mdelasanta) January 11, 2022

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram .