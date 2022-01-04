Breaking: Another young footballer dies following a heart attack.

25-year-old Marcos Menaldo was preparing to start the new season with his side, Deportivo Marquense of Guatemala, when the defender complained of breathing difficulties.

The fan favourite received emergency CPR treatment on the pitch of the Marquesa de la Ensenada Stadium in San Marcos after collapsing before being transferred to the Hospital de Especialidades where he tragically died.

Hernán Maldonado, president of Deportivo Marquense, told ESPN: “This is hard to get over.

“How a young, dynamic and cheerful person has this happen to him.

“It is quite shocking because you lose not only a player, you lose a friend,” he continued.

“God has his plans and his purposes, but unfortunately we have the death.

“[I was called] around 11 am and [informed] that Marcos had fainted in training and they had taken him to the medical centre where they did everything possible, but unfortunately his death was confirmed,” he concluded.

According to the ESPN report, the centre-back was instrumental in helping Deportivo win Guatemala’s second division title during the side’s last campaign and on the December day the side were crowned Liga de Ascenso champions, Menaldo celebrated his 25th birthday.

The league confirmed Menaldo’s death in a tweet: “Marcos Menaldo, a member of Marquense, died of a heart attack, the team trained and the player fainted, sadly he passed away.”

𝐅𝐔𝐓𝐁𝐎𝐋𝐈𝐒𝐓𝐀 𝐃𝐄 𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐐𝐔𝐄𝐍𝐒𝐄 𝐅𝐀𝐋𝐋𝐄𝐂𝐈Ó É𝐒𝐓𝐄 𝐃Í𝐀.

Marcos Menaldo integrante de Marquense dejó de existir producto de un infarto, el equipo entrenada y el futbolista se desvaneció, lastimosamente falleció. pic.twitter.com/Kq7RATsVhl — Futbol de Primera División (@DivisionLiga) January 3, 2022

However, this sadly appears to be a growing concern among footballers over the past several months. Last month, two young footballers died following heart attacks.

Oman international Mukhaled Al-Raqadi died aged 29 after collapsing during the warm-up before his side’s Omantel League game on December 22. He reportedly suffered a heart attack.

And Marin Cacic collapsed during a training session and was rushed to hospital where he was placed into a coma before he later died aged 23 after suffering a heart attack.

In related news, a British Heart Foundation advert has come under fire for featuring a young girl suffering a heart attack during a football match. You can view the advert here.

