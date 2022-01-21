Five clandestine cigarette factories dismantled in Andalucia

These five factories were capable of producing two million units per day



An international operation carried out by the National Police and the Tax Agency, in collaboration with the European Anti-Fraud Office, the UK Customs Service, and the Italian Guardia di Finanza, has resulted in five clandestine cigarette factories being dismantled in Andalucia.

These five facilities were capable of potentially producing around 2 million units each day. Raids in the provinces of Malaga, Cadiz, Jaen, and Sevilla, also uncovered and neutralized two marijuana plantations.

Eight individuals, of Spanish, Ukrainian, and Moldovan nationalities were arrested in the raids. They have been charged with being alleged members of a criminal organization that distributed tobacco and narcotic substances nationally, and internationally.

