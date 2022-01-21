Five clandestine cigarette factories dismantled in Andalucia

These five factories were capable of producing two million units per day
An international operation carried out by the National Police and the Tax Agency, in collaboration with the European Anti-Fraud Office, the UK Customs Service, and the Italian Guardia di Finanza, has resulted in five clandestine cigarette factories being dismantled in Andalucia.
These five facilities were capable of potentially producing around 2 million units each day. Raids in the provinces of Malaga, Cadiz, Jaen, and Sevilla, also uncovered and neutralized two marijuana plantations.
Eight individuals, of Spanish, Ukrainian, and Moldovan nationalities were arrested in the raids. They have been charged with being alleged members of a criminal organization that distributed tobacco and narcotic substances nationally, and internationally.
Investigations began in mid-2021 after the police learned of the arrival of a lorry in Spain that had traveled from Eastern Europe, transporting effects intended for the illegal manufacture of tobacco products.
It contained machines and parts for the assembly of a cigarette production plant. Officers verified that the vehicle made frequent trips, and always went to the same places: Villacarrillo in Jaen, Carmona in Sevilla, and to the Cadiz towns of Medina Sidonia, and Jerez de la Frontera.
Surveillance work made it possible to detect the vehicle’s movements between 18 different places, specifically three homes, and 15 industrial buildings of different types, that were linked to each other.
Among the items seized was a recuperator, which the police said is a machine of great sophistication and very innovative in the history of tobacco factories dismantled to date. This machinery allows the recovery of tobacco waste from manufacturing itself, to produce a new product.
Officers seized a total of 4,600kg of cut tobacco, 400 kilos of strips (chopped and treated leaf), 573 packs of tobacco of different brands, a lorry, €2,335 in cash, a simulated weapon, two firearms, ammunition, and various materials used for the manufacture, packaging, and storage of tobacco.
It is estimated that the organization would have allocated at least €2 million of investment to start up the production chain, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es .
🚩Desmanteladas 5 fábricas ilegales de #cigarrillos y dos plantaciones de #marihuana
8 personas han sido detenidas durante los 18 registros llevados a cabo en domicilios y naves industriales de las provincias de #Cádiz, #Jaén, #Málaga y #Sevilla https://t.co/95gTzP4Dft pic.twitter.com/8zt0tN84Ku
— Policía Nacional (@policia) January 21, 2022
