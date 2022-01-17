A ‘Spider-man’ thief dies in Sevilla after falling seven floors from a building

A 44-year-old man died in Sevilla last Tuesday, January 11, after he fell from the seventh floor of a block of flats. Everything points to the possibility that the deceased had been in the process of trying to access one of the building’s addresses using the rare ‘Spider-man’ method.

This incident occurred early in the morning on Calle Doctor Pedro de Castro, very close to the Maria Luisa Park. The deceased was a common criminal with an extensive police record. He had spent many years in prison and was recently released, already known to have stolen again.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



As a result, the National Police were aware of him. In recent weeks, several robberies had been committed in homes and storage rooms in Aljarafe, and they believe that this man was responsible.

The deceased man has been identified as JALC, born in 1977. He has numerous priors for robbery with force. Murder Squad detectives from the National Police have opened an investigation into the death of this man, and they say their strongest hypothesis is that of an accidental fall during an attempted robbery.

Suicide has been ruled out, because this man did not have an address on that block, or anywhere else nearby. Investigators at the scene of the incident quickly established that the thief had died as a result of a fall, maybe from a height of around 20 metres.

Doctors from 061 certified the man’s death, while the judicial commission ordered the removal of his body, and its transfer to the Institute of Legal Medicine of Seville. A mandatory autopsy was performed, as is the procedure with all people who die on public roads.

The method of ‘escalo’, or spider-man, is a very rare speciality, since great technical skills are required to perform it, and the risk of death – as seen in this instance – is very high. Criminals who practice it are usually highly trained and in top physical condition, without any addictions that could undermine their abilities, as reported by diariodesevilla.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.