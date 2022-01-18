Malaga joins the Network of Cities for Bicycles

After approval by the City Council, Malaga has joined the Network of Cities for Bicycles



Malaga City Council has approved that the capital joins the Network of Cities for Bicycles, an association to which almost 1,000 Spanish municipalities already belong.

Jose del Rio, the Councillor for Mobility, put the proposal in front of the Territory Planning Commission, which unanimously supported it. The approval includes joining the said network on January 1, 2022.

An annual appropriation fee of €3,000 will be included in the municipal budget. This is a sum that is designated according to the number of inhabitants of a city, which is subject to future modifications by agreement of the annual meeting of members.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

