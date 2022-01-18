Malaga joins the Network of Cities for Bicycles

After approval by the City Council, Malaga has joined the Network of Cities for Bicycles
Malaga City Council has approved that the capital joins the Network of Cities for Bicycles, an association to which almost 1,000 Spanish municipalities already belong.
Jose del Rio, the Councillor for Mobility, put the proposal in front of the Territory Planning Commission, which unanimously supported it. The approval includes joining the said network on January 1, 2022.
An annual appropriation fee of €3,000 will be included in the municipal budget. This is a sum that is designated according to the number of inhabitants of a city, which is subject to future modifications by agreement of the annual meeting of members.
Among the objectives promoted by this network of city councils, is the promotion of initiatives to achieve ‘safer’ cycling. This is achieved by intensifying measures to promote the bicycle as a ‘silent, clean, affordable, and sustainable vehicle’, as well as an ‘alternative to the car and motorcycle for short journeys’. It also increases the infrastructure for the use of this means of transport.
Remedios Ramos, from United We Can, pointed out that support for the motion is not “a blank cheque”, and reiterated that the council must continue to commit to “Malaga being a sustainable city in terms of mobility” and that it has “enough kilometres of bike lanes”.
Jorge Quero, a councillor from the socialist municipal group – although they supported the proposal – criticized the City Council for having opted for “chaos” and “insecurity” in terms of the management of the capital’s bike lanes. They asked that “sufficient measures be promoted, to sanction reckless behavior that endangers the lives of cyclists”.
The proposal presented by the Mobility Area was unanimously approved with 14 votes in favour, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.