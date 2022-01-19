Duke of York horse race to be renamed to avoid association with Prince Andrew

A famous horse race will be renamed in a bid to avoid being associated with Prince Andrew.

The prestigious Duke of York Stakes, which began in 1895 and is held at York Racecourse every May, will be renamed in a bid to avoid being associated with Prince Andrew.

The race was named after Prince George, the Queen’s grandfather and Duke of York who went on the become King George V.

Although the race was not named after the current Duke, officials at the course will be renaming the race to make its history clearer.

The racecourse’s head of marketing and sponsorship James Brennan told The Yorkshire Post: “It was named in honour of Prince George who went on to become King George V.”

“It has never been directly about Prince Andrew.”

“With that in mind, however, we are going to explore how we can make the name a lot clearer about its history – and that the name refers to an entirely different Duke of York.”

The most favoured name for the replacement at the moment is the 1895 Duke of York Stakes.

Andrew was appointed as the racecourse’s first patron in 2015, however, he gave the position up in 2019 after he stepped down from his public duties following his infamous appearance on Newsnight.

Although he still holds the dukedom, he has been stripped of his honorary military titles and is no longer ‘His Royal Highness’ following the high-profile sex abuse case involving Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and Virginia Giuffre.

