Prince Andrew was ‘left in tears’ after Queen stripped his titles

Prince Andrew was reportedly ‘left in tears’ after the Queen stripped him of his honorary military titles.

According to a senior defence source speaking to the Sunday Mirror, the Duke of York was left in tears after he was stripped of his titles by the Queen.

The source told the paper: “The Prince was tearful when told the news even though he had expected it. He feels that he has let so many people down, not least his mother, during her Platinum Jubilee year.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The Queen’s decision was announced by Buckingham Palace on Thursday.

The source went on to add: “He had hoped that he might get some sort of stay of execution and be allowed to clear his name before his titles were removed.

“There are a number of people in the royal household who are utterly convinced that he is innocent.

“But the clamour for Andrew’s scalp meant that a quick and brutal decision needed to be made.”

Veterans had called on the Queen to remove honorary military titles from Andrew.

On Thursday, Buckingham Palace announced: “With The Queen’s approval and agreement, The Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen,”

The Palace added: “The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.