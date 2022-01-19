Breaking: Boris Johnson set to announce major Covid restriction changes.

BORIS JOHNSON, who is currently embroiled in the Partygate scandal which has rocked his ‘reign’ as UK PM, is set to announce some major Covid restriction changes today (January 19).

The PM is expected to announce this afternoon that he is lifting Plan B coronavirus restrictions in England and is meeting with his Cabinet this morning to finalise his decision.

Currently, Plan B restrictions mean that people have to work from home if they can, wear face masks in “most public indoor venues”, including theatres and cinemas and present NHS COVID passes in order to enter nightclubs, unseated indoor venues with more than 500 people, unseated outdoor venues with more than 4,000 people, and any venue with more than 10,000 people.

Although these restrictions were due to expire on January 26, it appears that this could come to an end sooner or the ‘work from home’ scheme and Covid passes will be scrapped next Wednesday. It is thought the Government will continue to tell people to wear face masks in certain settings, like on public transport, according to the Daily Mail.

A Government spokesman said: “Decisions on the next steps remain finely balanced.

“Plan B was implemented in December to slow the rapid spread of the extremely transmissible Omicron variant, and get more jabs in arms.

“It’s thanks to the phenomenal efforts of the NHS and many dedicated volunteers that we have now delivered over 36 million boosters to people across the UK.

“The Omicron variant continues to pose a significant threat and the pandemic is not over.

“Infections remain high but the latest data is encouraging, with cases beginning to fall.

“Vaccines remain our best line of defence and we urge people to come forward, to give themselves the best possible protection.”

The Daily Mail adds that this news is part of ‘Operation Red Meat‘ – designed to “win back the support of Tory MPs and voters following the Partygate row.”

Another measure involves handing over the responsibility for dealing with the migrant crisis and the illegal Channel crossings over to the military. A measure which Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has taken objection to.

