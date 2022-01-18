Boris ‘clueless’ that Downing Street party was “against the rules”

Boris ‘clueless’ that the Downing Street garden party was “against the rules”.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was apparently ‘clueless’ that the Downing Street garden party, which took place while the nation was under strict lockdown, was “against the rules”.

Speaking on Tuesday, January 18, Boris said: “I’m saying categorically that nobody told me, nobody said this was something that was against the rules, doing something that wasn’t a work event because frankly, I can’t imagine why it would have gone ahead or it would have been allowed to go ahead if it was against the rules.

“My memory is going out into the garden for about 25 minutes, which I implicitly thought was a work event, and talking to staff, thanking staff.

“I then went back to my office and continued my work.”

Earlier, the PM’s sister said that the only reason he would have stepped out into the garden “would have been [for] work”.

Speaking on her LBC show, Rachel Johnson told listeners: “I didn’t see much of the Prime Minister and his family during lockdown, but the times I did see him, he was completely compliant.

“He dotted every I, he crossed every T. If it was rule of six, there were six. What I didn’t see were all the things you’ve been hearing about.

“I can tell you from the bottom of my heart that he has never once turned to me or any member of my family and said ‘I tell you what, let’s have a party’.

“If anything he’d say ‘let’s play reading’… or ‘let’s play who can memorise the most poems from the Oxford Book of Verse… And of course it was always him.

“To my mind, if he did go out into the garden, and he’s told us he did, for him that would have been work.”

After being confronted about the two parties alleged to have taken place on the eve of Prince Philip’s funeral, Mr Johnson said: “I deeply and bitterly regret that happened, I can only renew my apology to her majesty and to apologise for misjudgments made and for which I take full responsibility.”

