Operation Red Meat: Boris Johnson’s cunning plan to redeem himself

First, it was Operation Big Dog, now Operation Red Meat – Boris Johnson has a cunning plan involving a series of popularity-boosting measures that he hopes will allow him to redeem himself.

Boris Johnson is facing an unprecedented crisis at the hands of a public infuriated by his shameful behaviour during the pandemic. The revelation of various parties held at Number 10 Downing Street when the rest of the population was in lockdown has sparked outrage and calls for him to resign. In an attempt to redeem himself and retain his position, Johnson has begun an “operation” in the hope that it will pacify people.

One of the new measures reportedly included in “Operation Red Meat” is a new plan for additional funds for “skills and training” to help the 1.5 million people who are unemployed and on benefits.

Boris Johnson also reportedly intends on lifting the Plan B COVID restrictions on January 26 and will soon announce a new strategy for dealing with the NHS backlog of operations, a crisis that has been worrying a large part of the population for more than three months.

Another measure involves handing the responsibility for dealing with the migrant crisis and the illegal Channel crossings over to the military.

He will also publish Michael Gove’s long-awaited levelling-up paper for improving life in the north’s most neglected cities.

Boris Johnson will also freeze the yearly BBC licence fee for two years, an initiative aimed at “improving the cost of living”.

Finally, he will implement a ban on drinking alcohol in the vicinity of Number 10.

