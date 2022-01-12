Boris faced boos and calls for his resignation at PMQs.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced scorn and scrutiny at today’s (January 12) Prime Minister Questions (PMQs), with the Downing Street party unsurprisingly dominating proceedings as boos and calls for Boris’ resignation echoed throughout the Commons.

Sir Keir Starmer, back from his spell in Covid isolation due to another positive test, led the calls for the PM to resign.

However, Boris Johnson started the session in Parliament by issuing an apology after finally admitting he attended a No10 garden party during the first UK lockdown. The party where around 40 members of staff enjoyed drinks at a time when gatherings in the UK were banned.

The PM admitted “there are things we did not get right” amid boos from the opposition benches, stating that he will offer another statement to Parliament soon – where he will further express his “heartfelt apologies”. The PM claimed he thought the party was a work event.

Further calls from the Labour leader prompted Boris to repeat his apology telling Starmer that he should not “pre-empt the outcome of the inquiry” amid mounting calls for him to stand down as PM. Boris stressed that he can understand the public’s “anger and rage” but that the ongoing inquiry into the party will be released soon.

Despite repeated calls from Starmer for the PM’s resignation, Johnson said that although the party should have been handled it differently, the government has done good work in handling the pandemic overall.

However, Sir Keir told the packed and noisy Commons that the PM had been lying about the parties held at Downing Street for months and asked him to “do the decent thing” and resign. He called Johnson “a man without shame” referencing the number of Britons who have lost family members while Downing Street held a party.

Following Starmer’s sentiment, SNP leader Ian Blackford MP, along with Karl Turner MP, also called for the PM to resign, with Blackford suggesting that Tories will be “forced to show him the door”. Blackford also stated that the public will not forgive him and called on Tory backbenchers to remove him from office.

Toby Perkins MP said Johnson had “debased the Prime Minister’s office” while Chris Bryant MP said the PM made “fools of the MPs who cheered for him,” calling him despicable.

Ed Davey MP highlighted a woman, Allegra Stratton, has been the only person to resign over the Downing Street party scandal, to which Boris told Davey to wait for the inquiry report.

Outside of the party scandal, the PM, replying to a question about quarantine periods for positive cases, said the government is considering lowering them.

