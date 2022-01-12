BREAKING: Boris Johnson apologises after admitting he attended No10 garden party

Breaking News – Boris Johnson has apologised after finally admitting he attended a No10 garden party during the first UK lockdown.

Boris Johnson has apologised after finally admitting he attended a No10 garden party during the first UK lockdown where around 40 members of staff enjoyed drinks at a time when gatherings were banned.

Under intense pressure from MPs, including Tory’s, the PM addressed the Commons to confirm whether he attended the gathering at Downing Street on May 20, 2020, saying he had “learned enough to know there were things we simply did not get right.”

“I want to apologise,” Johnson said, adding that he “must take responsibility” for events that took place.

So far, Downing Street had refused to say whether Johnson attended the event.

Johnson claimed he believed “implicitly” at the time that the gathering was “a work event” and that he did not know it was a party.

He told MPs he acknowledged the “rage” of the public “with me and with the government I lead when they think in Downing Street itself the rules are not being properly followed by the people who make the rules”.

“And though I cannot anticipate the conclusions of the current inquiry, I have learned enough to know there were things we simply did not get right and I must take responsibility.”

“No 10 is a big department with a garden as an extension of the office which has been in constant use because of the role of fresh air in stopping the virus.”

“When I went into that garden just after six on May 20, 2020, to thank groups of staff before going back into my office 25 minutes later to continue working, I believed implicitly that this was a work event.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer told Johnson “the party’s over” and called on him to resign.

