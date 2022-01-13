The Queen strips Prince Andrew of all his military honours.

Prince Andrew has been stripped of all his military honours by the Queen

Buckingham Palace issued the bombshell announcement this evening, Thursday, January 13, that the Queen has stripped Prince Andrew of all his military honours. This action comes after Andrew was told he will now face a court hearing over the sexual assault charges brought against him by Virginia Guiffre.

All of his royal patronages, and military titles, have forthwith been returned to the Queen. He has been informed that he can no longer be referred to in any capacity as HRH, and must now face the lawsuit in New York as a private citizen.

This action by the Queen has to be seen as the royal family trying to distance itself from the humiliating media attention that the court case is bound to bring upon them. Andrew, who as a member of the armed forces, served as a helicopter pilot, an instructor, and as the captain of a warship, in the Falklands War, is ninth in line to the British throne.

A statement from the Palace read, “With The Queen’s approval and agreement, The Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen. The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties, and is defending this case as a private citizen”.

Calls had been made for the Queen to strip Andrew of his military titles, earlier today, with many former armed forces officers saying that any other military man would by now have been stripped of their titles had they brought the forces’ reputation into disrepute.

Previously, after stepping down from public duties in 2019, the Duke’s military appointments had been in abeyance. He was, until now, colonel of one of the oldest and most emblematic regiments in the British Army – the Grenadier Guards.

Today’s decision, according to an inside source, had been “widely discussed amongst the royal family”. It is believed that his titles will eventually be redistributed among other members of the royal family.

Other British military honorary titles that Andrew will be stripped of include: Colonel-in-chief of the Royal Irish Regiment; Royal colonel of the Royal Highland Fusiliers; Commodore-in-Chief of the Fleet Air Arm; Royal colonel of the Royal Regiment of Scotland; Honorary air commodore of RAF Lossiemouth; Colonel-in-chief of the Small Arms School Corps; and Deputy colonel-in-chief of Queen Elizabeths’ Own Royal Lancers, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

