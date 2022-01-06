Prince Andrew “could settle sex abuse case out of court to avoid trial”

Prince Andrew could settle his sex abuse case out of court in order to avoid trial.

According to reports, Prince Andrew could settle his sex abuse trial against accuser Virginia Guiffre to avoid going to court.

The Queen’s son is waiting to hear if his legal team can stop the case following a hearing on Tuesday.

Prince Andrew has been accused of sexual assault by Ms Guiffre who alleges she was the victim of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking ring.

It is expected that New York Judge Lewis Kaplan will reject the motion to dismiss and move onto the next phase in court.

However, according to the Daily Mail, the option of settling “remains on the table.”

One source said: “A settlement would always be an option on the table, as that’s where the vast majority end up.”

“There is also the wider pressure and attritional impact to consider.”

Sources of the newspaper stress that Andrew’s legal team haven’t discussed whether he could settle without having to admit liability.

Andrew’s lawyers have insisted that the terms of a 2009 £370,000 settlement Ms Guiffre agreed with Epstein waived her rights to sue potential defendants in the future.

Arguments between the legal teams have centred around the word “potential” in the agreement, which the Duke’s team say covers him.

