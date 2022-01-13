Breaking: Queen urged to strip Prince Andrew of all military titles.

Breaking News: The Queen is being urged to strip Prince Andrew of all military titles.

THE Queen is being urged to strip Prince Andrew of all his military titles following a letter signed by 152 military veterans issued by the Campaign group Republic today (January 13).

The Prince found out yesterday (January 12) that the judge in the sex abuse case brought against him had refused to throw it out. This means that the royal will now face a civil sex case trial.

US judge Lewis Kaplan refused to throw out the sexual abuse case brought against the Duke of York by his accuser Virginia Giuffre.

Today’s letter signed by the military veterans from the British Army, Royal Navy and RAF said: “Regardless of the result of Virginia Giuffre’s civil case against Prince Andrew, his position in Britain’s armed forces is now untenable.

“We understand that he is your son, but we write to you in your capacity as head of state and as Commander-in-Chief of the Army, Navy and Air Force. These steps could have been taken at any time in the past 11 years. Please do not leave it any longer,” they added.

The letter also said that Prince Andrew “has brought the services he is associated with into disrepute. We are therefore asking that you take immediate steps to strip Prince Andrew of all his military ranks and titles and, if necessary, that he be dishonourably discharged.”

After his stint in the Royal Navy, including his service in the Falklands war where he claims he lost the ability to sweat, Andrew has 15 honorary military titles.

152 British military veterans have signed a letter to the Queen, calling on her to sack Andrew from all his military positions and strip of all ranks. #AbolishTheMonarchy https://t.co/0869Cx1TJb pic.twitter.com/hN9mD18gvM

— Republic (@RepublicStaff) January 13, 2022

Graham Smith of campaign group Republic, who helped coordinate the letter, said today: “It is clear for all to see that Prince Andrew has been proven unfit to wear the uniform of any of Britain’s armed forces. That he is able to continue in numerous roles within the military is a disgrace, and an insult to those who continue to serve with distinction.”

“There is no excuse for allowing Andrew to continue to enjoy the status and prestige of these positions. The Queen needs to act now and strip him of all military ranks and titles.”

“As the letter says, Prince Andrew has shown himself to be uncooperative and less than truthful about his relationship with Epstein. He made several unbelievable claims during his BBC interview in late 2019, which only led to him ‘stepping back’ but not stepping down”.

